Bucyrus man charged in roommate's death

BUCYRUS, Ohio — A Bucyrus man is expected to face a murder charge in connection with the death of his roommate.

Bucyrus police say on Thursday around 9 a.m., officers went to an apartment in the 200 block of West Mansfield Street on a well-being check.

The officers did not receive an answer and forced the door open.

Once inside the apartment, the officers found the body of a 53-year-old man.

EMS workers were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead. His name has not yet been released.

Police learned that 28-year-old Brian Russell lived in the apartment with the man.

According to police, Russell admitted to assaulting his roommate. Russell was taken to the Crawford County Jail, where he is being held.

The Lucas County Coroner has ruled the man's death as a homicide.