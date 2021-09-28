Buckeye Valley superintendent to step down following recent medical diagnosis

Miller was recently diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disorder which has impacted his balance, speech and overall voice strength.

DELAWARE, Ohio — The superintendent of Buckeye Valley School District has announced his plans to step down next year in response to a recent medical diagnosis.

Dr. Andrew Miller has been with the district for 21 years. According to a release from the school district, Miller was recently diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disorder which has impacted his balance, speech and overall voice strength.

The diagnosis has not impacted Miller’s cognitive abilities, the district said, explaining he will continue to fulfill his contract as assistant superintendent. In doing so, Miller can focus on supporting the district’s new strategic plan and improving operations, it reads in the release.

Prior to his role as superintendent, Miller served as principal at several Buckeye Valley schools. He briefly took the role of assistant superintendent in 2013 before transitioning to his current position in 2014.

“The Buckeye Valley Board of Education is supportive of Miller’s decision to step down and equally supportive of Miller to remain an integral part of the Buckeye Valley leadership,” the release reads in part.