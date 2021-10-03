Buckeye Lake’s Papa Boo’s looking to hire, have profitable summer

Like many restaurants around the state, Papa Boo’s felt the impacts of COVID.

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — Like many restaurants around the state of Ohio, last year, Papa Boo’s felt the impacts of COVID. But this business, along with the handful of others at Buckeye Lake, have been dealing with setbacks the last few years.

This year, they’re hoping for a comeback.

Nate Ash is the general manager at Papa Boo’s. Because of COVID last spring he says business was limited before its seasonal doors closed for the winter in September. This spring he shares an optimistic outlook while knowing the unknown of a pandemic still looms.

“I think all restaurants are feeling it right now and all restaurants have to look at the summer season coming up and watch how it’s going to affect everybody,” Ash said.

In 2015, for fear of one of the dams breaking, water levels at Buckeye Lake were lowered while repairs took place. It was a process that took a couple of years. Ash says for many businesses that hurt their bottom line from boats that would pull right up to the restaurants.

Then, last year, COVID happened.

“Optimistically, with the water level rising and people getting back out and having a good time, I think that’s what we’re all hoping for,” Ash said. “Return to normalcy for the summer.”

Papa Boo’s took to Facebook recently to announce it’s looking to hire.

“If you know anybody that likes to work in a kitchen I am always hiring kitchen people,” he said.

In all, Ash says about 120 staff could be added. It’s just one more light of positivity while hoping the darkest of days will soon be behind them.

“Hopefully everything opens up and we can get back to full speed and have a great year,” Ash said.