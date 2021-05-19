Buckeye Lake Winery kitchen 'total loss' following fire, owner details plans moving forward

The winery's owner said no one was hurt, but the kitchen is a total loss from the flames.

THORNVILLE, Ohio — Last week, a fire started in the kitchen of Buckeye Lake Winery in the middle of the night.

The winery's owner, Tracy Higgineotham, said no one was hurt, but the kitchen is a total loss and it will take much of the summer to repair it and get it back to “normal.”

The bar, restaurant and winery side just had some minimal smoke damage.

Following the fire, Higgineotham said he is amazed by how much support the community has shown them.

“It’s amazing the amount of community support, the local bars and restaurants, our patrons, local governments, how willing they are to lend a hand to get us up and running and open, you know the bottom line is we need to protect our employees and get them back to work as soon as we possible can, they’ve been great and it’s been overwhelming, it really really is," said Higgineotham.

Starting this Saturday, they will be opening up to help hold the annual Cranberry Bog Challenge. After that, every weekend moving forward, they plan on having food trucks along with the full bar service and live bands, open to the public.

Buckeye Lake Winery is also hosting an event during Memorial Day weekend. You can purchase tickets here.