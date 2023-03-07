ODNR reminds boaters of safety ahead of 4th of July celebrations on Buckeye Lake

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources wants to remind boaters of all the necessary safety requirements as more people enjoy the lake this summer.

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — Heather Byers, an officer for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, said its been a slow start to the holiday due to the rainy weather, but as the sun returned Monday afternoon more boaters started to hit the water at Buckeye Lake.



"Normally you probably couldn't look across the lake and not see hundreds of boats."

Byers said her office is gearing up for a busy night with the fireworks show over the lake Monday night.

"We have probably about 20-30 additional officers coming in,” she said.

This week, ODNR officers are enforcing “Operation Dry Water” to increase awareness about the dangers of operating boats under the influence of alcohol or other controlled substances.

"I usually will cite somebody for operating under the influence once a weekend,” Byers said.

In Ohio, the legal drinking limit to operate a boat is the same as operating a vehicle. Since the lake is part of a state park, open containers are also not permitted on boats.

Another common violation Byers sees frequently is boaters exceeding the 10 mph speed limit at night.

"There was actually a boat crash Thursday night where one boat was essentially t-boned by another boat traveling at what we believe was a high rate of speed at night."

Other safety requirements include making sure to keep a fire extinguisher on board as well as enough life jackets for all passengers on board.

Anyone riding jet skis or on a tow behind, such as for tubing or water skiing, are required to be wearing life jackets at all times. Children under the age of 10 on boats less than 18 feet are also required to wear life jackets at all times.

Byers said to also be aware of your boat’s capacity limits.

"Some of the capsizes that we have seen out here on the lake have resulted from boats being over capacity."

The fireworks show will be lit off from Fairfield beach around 10 p.m. as long as the weather permits.