Buckeye Lake police searching for missing endangered man who has autism

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — The Buckeye Lake Police Department is searching for a missing endangered 20-year-old man who they say has autism.

Byron Ferrin was last seen on Jan. 31 around 1:30 p.m.

Ferrin has not taken his medication since Sunday.

He was last seen wearing black or dark blue jeans and may also be wearing a Lakewood High School letterman jacket. He could also be carrying a backpack.

Ferrin is 6'0" and weighs 135 pounds.