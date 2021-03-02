Buckeye Lake police searching for missing endangered man who has autism

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — The Buckeye Lake Police Department is searching for a missing endangered 20-year-old man who they say has autism.
Byron Ferrin was last seen on Jan. 31 around 1:30 p.m.
Ferrin has not taken his medication since Sunday.
He was last seen wearing black or dark blue jeans and may also be wearing a Lakewood High School letterman jacket. He could also be carrying a backpack.
Ferrin is 6'0" and weighs 135 pounds.
If you have any information on where he is, you are asked to call Buckeye Lake police at 740-928-0999 or the Licking County Sheriff's Office at 740-670-5555.