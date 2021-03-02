x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

Buckeye Lake police searching for missing endangered man who has autism

Police say Byron Ferrin has not taken his medication since Sunday. He was last seen on Jan. 31 around 1:30 p.m.
Credit: Buckeye Lake Police Dept.

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — The Buckeye Lake Police Department is searching for a missing endangered 20-year-old man who they say has autism.

Byron Ferrin was last seen on Jan. 31 around 1:30 p.m.

Ferrin has not taken his medication since Sunday.

He was last seen wearing black or dark blue jeans and may also be wearing a Lakewood High School letterman jacket. He could also be carrying a backpack.

Ferrin is 6'0" and weighs 135 pounds.

If you have any information on where he is, you are asked to call Buckeye Lake police at 740-928-0999 or the Licking County Sheriff's Office at 740-670-5555.