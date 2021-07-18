Buckeye greats host 2nd annual Cardale Jones Charity Softball Game

The proceeds from the event benefit the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer and The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeye Cruise for Cancer hosted its second annual Cardale Jones Charity Softball Game at Huntington Park Saturday.

The event benefitted the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer and The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, in particular the Cardale Jones Adolescent Fund for Cancer.

The teams were captained by former Buckeye quarterbacks Cardale Jones and Justin Zwick.