Buckeye County Superfest brings record crowd to Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 63,000 people showed up to this year’s Buckeye Country Superfest at Ohio Stadium.

Event organizers say this year marked record attendance for them, with a total of 63,891 country music fans gathered at the Ohio State campus on Saturday. Last year, there were 63,148 people at the concert.

Country music artists like George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders performed for the crowd.

Buckeye Country Superfest producer Jason Rogalewski said that Buckeye Country Superfest has become a staple for the state and the iconic stadium.

“Last year’s crowd set a high bar for us to reach, and to top it this year is incredible,” Rogalewski said. “It shows how passionate country music fans are, and the quality of the event we’re able to provide them. We can’t wait to continue to meet and hopefully exceed fan’s expectations once again next year.”

Luke Combs headlined the festival last year, joined by artists like Cody Jinks, Jach Bryan, Kameron Marlowe and Morgan Wade.

“Since its inception in 2015, Buckeye Country Superfest has consistently delivered on our vision to unite fans from Ohio and beyond, transforming Ohio Stadium into a vibrant community asset in the summer and driving significant economic growth” said Mike Gatto, chief operating officer for Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment.

Event organizers said details for next year's festival will be coming soon.