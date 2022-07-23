Buckeye Country Superfest returns to Ohio Stadium with new mask advisory, severe weather

Buckeye Country Superfest returned to Ohio Stadium with performances by Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Zach Bryan, Kameron Marlowe, and Morgan Wade.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of country music fans packed Ohio Stadium and the surrounding areas for the return of Buckeye Country Superfest.

The stadium has hosted the festival since 2015 and continued every year until COVID interrupted the 2020 show. The 2022 show was met with a new community mask advisory from Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

"I've been waiting on this for a while. Cody Jinks...he'll be opening for Luke Combs. I've been listening to him for years now and this is the first time I've had the chance to see him," said Greg Fitch, a Cody Jinks fan.

"We all love Luke Combs. We're ready to hear our long neck bottles and have us a good time," said Jim Hoyt.

Fans who attended the Tailgate Fan Fest were met with a severe thunderstorm, but it didn't stop the fun.

"It came up real fast and real strong. I'm like 'I hope it doesn't start swirling,' because it was some of these tents up along the road were really flying," Hoyt said.

Show organizers posted the following COVID-19 notice on their website: