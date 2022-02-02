Buckeye Chuck does not see shadow, predicts early spring for Ohio

This Groundhog Day, the Marion groundhog's prediction is the opposite as his friend in Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil.

MARION, Ohio — It looks like spring will come early for Ohio, if Buckeye Chuck has anything to say about it. The Marion groundhog did not see his shadow during Wednesday's annual Groundhog Day celebration.

Buckeye Chuck's prediction is the opposite as his friend in Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil, who predicted a long winter.

Buckeye Chuck has predicted what the next six weeks of weather have in store for us since 1979 when he became Ohio's official groundhog.