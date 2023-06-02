Ohio State confirms no active threat after vendor accidentally sent out 'active attacker' alert

The messages were sent out via social media, text and email.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A spokesperson with The Ohio State University said that there is no active threat on campus after Buckeye Alert messages were sent out Friday afternoon.

The message alert system for the university caused confusion for many after an active attacker alert was sent out on accident within an hour of a system test.

A test alert was sent out by the university and shortly after the following message was shared:

“Buckeye Alert! Active Attacker reported on/near the OSU Columbus campus. Secure in place: RUN,HIDE,or, as a last resort,FIGHT! Police responding. More info soon”

The university clarified that the Buckeye Alert of an active attacker was sent by accident by their vendor.

We take our responsibility to enhance safety and keep you informed seriously. Today the Buckeye Alert system malfunctioned while undergoing maintenance. We apologize and are working to ensure the system operates correctly moving forward. Previous errant posts have been deleted. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) June 2, 2023

A spokesperson with the university said, “We are aware of the errant Buckeye Alert messages sent this afternoon. There is NOT an active threat or emergency. The system is undergoing maintenance and public safety personnel are working to fix the issue.