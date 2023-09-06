Bruce Springsteen postpones concert at Nationwide Arena

Springsteen was scheduled to perform Sept. 21 at Nationwide Arena. The cancellation comes after he was forced to postpone his previous Columbus show in March.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he is postponing his upcoming Columbus concert while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

Springsteen was scheduled to perform Sept. 21 at Nationwide Arena. The cancellation comes after he was forced to postpone his previous Columbus show in March due to illness.

The other postponed shows include scheduled stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Washington and Connecticut.

“Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement posted on his site and social media. “We'll be back to pick up these shows and then some.”

Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey.

Springsteen and the E Street Band's first tour in six years kicked off in Tampa, Florida, in February.