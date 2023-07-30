Sheriff: Deputy, K-9 shot while responding to domestic dispute in Hocking County

The incident took place off state Route 93 north on Bremen Road in Logan, Ohio at 7:14 p.m. One suspect is in custody.

LOGAN, Ohio — A deputy and a K-9 were both shot and injured while responding to a domestic dispute call in Hocking County Sunday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident took place off state Route 93 north on Bremen Road in Logan at 7:14 p.m. Hocking County Sheriff Lanny North said dispatch received a call from a child inside asking deputies to respond after a fight within the home.

When deputies arrived, they say a woman and a child came out of the house, but another child was still inside.

Chief Deputy Pennie Stack said the deputy and K9 were struck by gunfire at least once.

North said it took between an hour and a half to two hours to apprehend the suspect, who eventually came out and surrendered. None of the children involved were injured.

Stack told 10TV that the deputy has injuries that are not life-threatening after being grazed by a bullet and was taken to Hocking Valley Community Hospital. The K-9 was flown to a hospital in Columbus after being shot in the head. The condition of the K-9 is unknown at this time.

Multiple cruisers had their windows shot out during the incident.

Residents in the area are being asked to stay clear as emergency responders are still on the scene.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Ohio State Highway Patrol, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Police Department, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Special Response Teams and SWAT.

