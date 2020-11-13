Survivors of abuse by Boy Scout leaders face Monday deadline to file claims

The courts set a Nov. 16 deadline for survivors of Boy Scout leader abuse to file claims for compensation.

Michael Nussbaum said he was proud to wear the uniform as part of the Boy Scouts of America Exploring program.

He was part of the program while he was a young boy growing up in Miami, Florida.

“I volunteered because I loved it because, again, it was an extension of my family, the friends that I had met there were great, and it really gave you a sense of direction where you wanted to be in your life as an adult,” he said.

He enjoyed working closely with the small police department in his town. But he says one officer got too close.

“At 14, it was an initial shock but then absolutely, it was a fight or flight,” he said. “I pushed his hand away and said, no, stop. Then he started asking me other questions that were very inappropriate and groped me again. And I remember, I pushed his hand away, and I remember, he put a gun on top of the table and said, you know, no one would ever believe you.”

Nussbaum also believed that and kept the secret hidden for several years. But, at the age of 17, he said he saw a newspaper while in class at school. He says it reported that his abuser had been arrested in connection with a different abuse case. That’s when he started to reveal his own story. He says his abuser is now serving life in prison.

But Nussbaum still felt the Boy Scouts of America should be held accountable. He has filed a claim for compensation from the organization with the help of attorney Andrew Van Arsdale.

“I mean, we know there’s hundreds of thousands of men living out there today that were abused in Boy Scouts,” Van Arsdale said. “I can tell you because I’ve talked to them. And they just can’t move forward. It’s just too hard to go back to that time in their life and re-live that tragic memory.”

But thousands of men are doing just that in order to hold the BSA accountable.

Van Arsdale’s firm is one of three that teamed up to create Abused in Scouting. The effort will lead to nearly 18,000 claims being filed by the deadline of 5 p.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 16.

But Van Arsdale said he expects total claims from across the country to add up to roughly 70,000.

“So really, the number 70,000 sounds incredulous, I mean, it sounds horrific, and it is, but the scope of the problem is so much greater than that, and that’s what makes this such a sad story,” Van Arsdale said. “Keep in mind, the Catholic Church has dealt with maybe 10,000 claims globally over 25 years, that we know about. You’re talking about 70,000 claims against the Boy Scouts of America. This really dwarfs what happened in the Catholic Church. The BSA had access to millions of kids over its century of existence and did not put in place the proper procedures or protocols in order to protect them, and it’s a really sad story.”

The trio of firms has around 150 people working on these claims to have them all prepared by the Monday deadline. And they cannot take on any more clients right now because of that.

But anyone who still wants to file a proof of claim can do so by filling out a form at OfficialBSAClaims.com. As long as a proof of claim is filed by the deadline, a survivor can lock in that claim and hire a lawyer later.

“If you want to hold them accountable, you want to protect future generations of children and not allow this to happen in other institutions, you need to make your voice heard,” Van Arsdale said.

The Boy Scouts of America released the following statement to 10TV:

We are heartbroken and outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to abuse innocent children. We care deeply about all victims of child abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting.

The dual imperatives of our bankruptcy proceedings remain the same: equitably compensate survivors of past abuse and continue the mission of Scouting. We are committed to equitably compensating survivors and we believe the Chapter 11 process is the best way to accomplish this. The Boy Scouts of America intentionally developed an open, accessible process to reach survivors, including a comprehensive noticing campaign designed to reach as many victims as possible to encourage them to file a claim in the national organization’s bankruptcy case by the November 16, 2020 deadline set by the court.

This past summer, 10TV reported on the abuse allegations against former Chillicothe Boy Scout leader Bill McKell.