4-year-old on tricycle fatally struck by vehicle in northwest Columbus

The crash happened around 12:08 p.m. in the 2800 block of Donnylane Boulevard just west of Hayden Road.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 4-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on the city’s northwest side Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The crash happened around 12:08 p.m. in the 2800 block of Donnylane Boulevard just west of Hayden Road.

Police on the scene told 10TV that the car came up the driveway when it hit the 4-year-old who was on a tricycle. 

Police said once the driver realized what happened, he picked the boy up and drove him to Riverside Methodist Hospital. The 4-year-old was pronounced dead at 12:53 p.m.

Police added the driver is being questioned.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.  

*Editor's note: Columbus police initially told 10TV crews on scene that the driver was facing charges. The story is updated to reflect that the driver is being questioned by police after receiving new information.

