Police: Boy grazed in shooting at east Columbus park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 11-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet while he was at a park in east Columbus Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, police were called to the 200 block of East 12th Avenue on a report of a juvenile being shot on Tuesday.

Officers learned that the 11-year-old boy was at Krumm Park, located near the 800 block of Alton Avenue between 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Police say a vehicle fired multiple gunshots at a group of people near the boy. The 11-year-old was grazed by the gunfire and suffered a minor injury that he did not tell his parents about until the next day.

The boy was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Information on a possible suspect was not available.