Local News

Police: Boy grazed in shooting at east Columbus park

Police say someone inside a vehicle fired multiple gunshots at a group of people near the boy. The 11-year-old was grazed by the gunfire.
Credit: WBNS-10TV
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 11-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet while he was at a park in east Columbus Tuesday night. 

On Wednesday, police were called to the 200 block of East 12th Avenue on a report of a juvenile being shot on Tuesday.  

Officers learned that the 11-year-old boy was at Krumm Park, located near the 800 block of Alton Avenue between 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Police say a vehicle fired multiple gunshots at a group of people near the boy. The 11-year-old was grazed by the gunfire and suffered a minor injury that he did not tell his parents about until the next day. 

The boy was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Information on a possible suspect was not available. 

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).   

