Bowling Green State University, students hold memorial service for Delaware County native

BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz died on March 7, after an alleged hazing incident involving alcohol days before at a Pi Kappa Alpha event off campus.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University community held a memorial Sunday evening in honor of a Bowling Green State University sophomore from Delaware County who died following an alleged hazing incident.

University President Rodney Rodgers, students and friends of Stone Foltz gathered outside the Doyt L. Perry Stadium at BGSU and spoke about the memories they had of the Buckeye Valley graduate.

Foltz died on March 7, after an alleged hazing incident involving alcohol that happened on March 4 at a Pi Kappa Alpha event off-campus.

His girlfriend, Maddy Borja, spoke about him during the memorial.

"I question why I was there March 4. Why I was the one who held him? Why I was the one who watched him leave our world? Why was it my boyfriend? If it can happen to me. If it can happen to Stone it can happen to anyone of us," Borja said.

The memorial concluded with a candlelight vigil to Foltz's favorite song followed by a moment of silence.