Both suspects in Polaris Fashion Place shootout identified, arrest warrants issued

Law enforcement was called to the mall around 12:30 p.m. on March 3 after a report of a shooting inside the mall.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have identified the second of two suspects wanted in connection to a shootout inside Polaris Fashion Place on March 3.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 25-year-old Levon Sommerille and 21-year-old Anthony Truss Jr.

Both are charged with felonious assault.

Columbus police said there was a shootout inside and outside Carter's in the lower section of the mall.

No one was hurt.

Columbus police initially said they knew who the suspects were but later asked for help from the public in identifying them.

Investigators have not released a description or photo of Sommerville.

Truss is 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.