16-year-old accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old brother during fight in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing his 17-year-old brother during a domestic dispute near Galloway Wednesday night.

Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 6000 block of Jolliff Street around 10:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old boy who had been shot several times. The teenager was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

Police said an investigation found the teen and his brother were involved in a physical fight when the 16-year-old produced a handgun and shot his brother.

The 16-year-old was arrested and police have not released any information on possible charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.