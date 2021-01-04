Book donation makes big difference in Pataskala boy’s desire to read

Connor Brown donated a child’s comic book to a local “little library” as part of a school project. The lesson it taught was a lesson for all.

PATASKALA, Ohio — It was a school project for Connor Brown as part of “Right to Read” week in late February.

“I had two of the same books and part of the project was to donate a book,” Brown said.

The book was “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas.” Brown, 9, tucked it away closing the library door in a Pataskala park and closing that chapter of his school project.

Until it was reopened by Casey Morris.

“I’m usually grasping for anything that he’ll read and there’s usually a lot of push back,” Morris said of her son Ray.

Ray, 9, has dyslexia and apraxia, which is a kind of speech disorder. She says it tends to discourage him from reading.

This book, though, was different.

“Why ‘Dog Man’,” 10TV’s Bryant Somerville asked Ray.

“Because it’s a comic book,” Ray said.

A literal and symbolic page-turner.

“All the sudden he runs to me and tells me he’s read a hundred pages from this book and I was just in complete shock,” Casey said. “I almost was in tears.”

A new interest. A new chapter.

“We have poured a lot of money into resources for his dyslexia and the kindness of someone else is what ended up being what sparked his little love for reading now,” Casey said.

A little love. A lot of acceptance.

“We’re so happy,” Casey said. “I’m so excited.”