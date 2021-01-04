Book donation makes big difference in Pataskala boy’s desire to read

PATASKALA, Ohio — It was a school project for Connor Brown as part of “Right to Read” week in late February.
“I had two of the same books and part of the project was to donate a book,” Brown said.
The book was “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas.” Brown, 9, tucked it away closing the library door in a Pataskala park and closing that chapter of his school project.
Until it was reopened by Casey Morris.
“I’m usually grasping for anything that he’ll read and there’s usually a lot of push back,” Morris said of her son Ray.
Ray, 9, has dyslexia and apraxia, which is a kind of speech disorder. She says it tends to discourage him from reading.
This book, though, was different.
“Why ‘Dog Man’,” 10TV’s Bryant Somerville asked Ray.
“Because it’s a comic book,” Ray said.
A literal and symbolic page-turner.
“All the sudden he runs to me and tells me he’s read a hundred pages from this book and I was just in complete shock,” Casey said. “I almost was in tears.”
A new interest. A new chapter.
“We have poured a lot of money into resources for his dyslexia and the kindness of someone else is what ended up being what sparked his little love for reading now,” Casey said.
A little love. A lot of acceptance.
“We’re so happy,” Casey said. “I’m so excited.”
“Dog Man” author, Dav Pilkey, according to his website, was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia as a child.