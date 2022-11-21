Columbus Zoo announces death of 40-year-old endangered bonobo

The zoo announced on Monday Lady's health began declining and the decision was made to euthanize her.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a 40-year-old bonobo.

In 2017, the zoo said Lady had an aortic dissection, which is when there is a tear in the body's main artery.

The zoo partnered with OhioHealth and the Great Ape Heart Project to help treat Lady. She was closely monitored by the zoo and was also trained to receive blood pressure measurements while she was awake.

Recently, Lady was more subdued than normal and not interacting with other bonobos or her care staff as often.

A medical examination on Nov. 9 revealed her health was declining and she developed an additional heart disease.

The zoo said after those serious complications were found, they made the decision to euthanize her.

Lady drew much-needed attention to her endangered species as one of the four original founder animals of the zoo's bonobo program when she arrived in 1990, along with fellow bonobos Jimmy Toby and Susie. She was born in the wild in 1982, the zoo said.

Lady has given birth to five bonobos, one of whom still lives at the Columbus Zoo.

Lady's care team described her as very sweet and reserved and was a great ambassador for her species.