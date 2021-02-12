It came through the Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program.

CANTON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta third-grader was rewarded with a $1,000 scholarship after growing what one competition deemed the best cabbage in Georgia.

Addy Lefevre, who goes to Holly Springs Elementary School in Canton, won the "Best in State" prize for Georgia after she grew a 20-pound cabbage. The competition was part of the Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program.

According to a release, Addy won "based on her enthusiasm to participate and learn in addition to the size and overall appearance of her cabbage."

The organization said the program involves sending "each participating student a starter O.S. Cross variety cabbage plant and the lessons needed to care for and nurture their plant every step of the way."

"Once fully grown, students took a photo with their cabbage and submitted it for a chance to win," a release said.

The organization shared a picture of the cabbage, and it is indeed mighty impressive:

Bonnie Plants is headquartered in Alabama, and said it revived the program this year "as a remote-friendly learning activity to safely bring education outdoors."

"With so much stress surrounding learning during the pandemic, connecting with nature through gardening has never been more rewarding for the physical and mental well-being of kids," the release said.

According to the organization, there were nearly 200,000 third graders across the country who participated in the competition.