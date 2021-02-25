Bond for Franklin County AMBER Alert suspect set at $150,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The bond for the suspect in an AMBER Alert out of Franklin County this week has been set at $150,000.
William Hannah was arraigned on a charge of felonious assault on Thursday.
Hannah, 50, is accused of taking 1-year-old Soull Minnehan during a domestic incident at a home in Madison Township on Tuesday.
The assault charge stems from Hannah allegedly hitting the child's mother with a gun.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Hannah, who is not the child's father, then left with the child.
They were found at around 10:30 p.m. about a mile from the home from where the boy was taken.
The boy was found unharmed.
10TV has reached out to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office to inquire about possible additional charges.