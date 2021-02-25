Bond for Franklin County AMBER Alert suspect set at $150,000

William Hannah was arraigned on a charge of felonious assault on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The bond for the suspect in an AMBER Alert out of Franklin County this week has been set at $150,000.

Hannah, 50, is accused of taking 1-year-old Soull Minnehan during a domestic incident at a home in Madison Township on Tuesday.

The assault charge stems from Hannah allegedly hitting the child's mother with a gun.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Hannah, who is not the child's father, then left with the child.

They were found at around 10:30 p.m. about a mile from the home from where the boy was taken.

The boy was found unharmed.