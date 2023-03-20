Grandview high school, middle school evacuated due to bomb threat

Grandview Heights High School received an anonymous threat around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Students at Grandview Heights High School were evacuated after the school received a bomb threat Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the city, the high school received the anonymous threat around 10:15 a.m.

All fourth through 12th-grade students were evacuated to the Grandview Heights Library. Larson Middle School, which is located next to the high school, was a part of the evacuation.

The school district canceled classes and suspended all activities for the rest of the day.

Parents who are picking up their students are advised to go to the south side of the library on Ashland Avenue, turn right into the parking lot and wait for an officer and staff member to bring their child to them.

Students who drove to school are not allowed to drive their vehicle until further notice.