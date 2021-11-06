Bomb threat at Ohio University deemed not credible; threat made at other universities across the country

After an investigation, the Ohio University Police Department found no credible threat.

ATHENS, Ohio — After a thorough investigation Saturday, officers with the Ohio University Police Department determined there was no credible bomb threat on its main campus. Police also believe this may be part of a national trend among other universities and colleges.

Police on Saturday afternoon issued an alert to students and staff, detailing that officers were investigating a bomb threat on the Athens campus.

Police also stated there was no belief that there was no credibility to the threat and a need to evacuate the campus.

The campus police department worked with state and federal law enforcement partners and deployed its bomb-detection k9 unit as an abundance of caution.

OUPD has determined the source of today’s threat to be the same as several other false bomb threats recently made to other universities across the country. We do not believe a threat exists to the campus at this time. — OhioUniversityPolice (@oupolice) November 6, 2021

After the investigation, the Ohio University Police Department found no credible threat. Investigators also determined that the source of Saturday's threat was the same as other false bomb threats made to other universities across the country.