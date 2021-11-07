B.O.L.D Program steering the youth to success through mentorship

Some think the program can act as an intersection when it comes to leading the youth on the right path.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mentorship program Black Leadership Student Orientation to Leadership and Development or B.O.L. D’s entire mission is to steer the youth on the right path. It’s under the organization Leadership At Its Best.

On Sunday, mentors and mentees went bowling.

“It might not go exactly how you think it is every single time but that's why you got to adjust. Just like in life sometimes when things are going the wrong way you adjust and find the right angle,” said Jorden Johnson, a mentee in the program.

He told 10TV he found his guided path through the program. Johnson said the program is needed in Columbus now more than ever.

“There's people out there who really never had this in their life that father figure, it might not replace it completely, but it really does fill in that void a little bit,” he said.

“If we get them in the beginning and we steer them in the right path, keep them on the right path, maybe they will stay on the right path,” said Marquyes Carter, a graduate advisor within the program. He knows what it’s like to be in the shoes of others.

"2003 is when I started, and I graduated in 2008. For me to give back to them, you know, we're reaching middle school, high school. And we even follow them off to college,” said Carter.

He's seen how it's helped hundreds find their path. On Sundays, mentors and mentees meet. Some days are fun, others discussing hard topics, or giving back to the community.

In all, they aim to guide those in it on a good path.

Johnson said you might not hit every single pin all the time, but with the right guidance - you'll hit your mark.

“Sometimes there can be a lot of hate in the community and like envy but me and you we can both me on the same path and we have to stick together and pull other people up. This is a way that I feel like I’m helping the problem,” said Johnson.