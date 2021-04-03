Bojangles to open multiple locations in Columbus area

Bojangles, the fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made biscuits, is coming to the Columbus area.
The area is slated for 15 locations as part of a deal to open 45 new locations over the next seven years with a longtime Bonjangles franchisee Jeff Rigsby.
Rigsby currently operates 92 locations in Southeast states including Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Bojangles currently has more than 760 restaurants.
The first location is expected to open in 2021 with the others opening through the next six years.