Bojangles to open multiple locations in Columbus area

Bojangles, the fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made biscuits, is coming to the Columbus area.

The area is slated for 15 locations as part of a deal to open 45 new locations over the next seven years with a longtime Bonjangles franchisee Jeff Rigsby.

Rigsby currently operates 92 locations in Southeast states including Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Bojangles currently has more than 760 restaurants.