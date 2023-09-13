Bojangles opens first Columbus-area location on west side

After a long-awaited debut, the fast-food chain known for its fried chicken and biscuits opened its first Columbus-area location at 891 Hilliard-Rome Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bojangles officially opened in west Columbus on Tuesday.

In March 2021, Bojangles announced longtime franchisee Jeff Rigsby would open 15 locations around Columbus and 30 more restaurants over a seven-year period.

Rigsby, a Columbus native, currently operates over 90 locations in Southeast states including Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.