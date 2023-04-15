x
Boil water advisory lifted for residents in Little Turtle area

After the city’s division of water completed sampling and analyses of the water, they found no contamination.
Credit: dusanpetkovic1 - stock.adobe.com
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The boil water advisory issued to customers within the Little Turtle service area has been lifted, according to the Columbus Department of Public Utilities. 

The advisory was in place Saturday after the district water tank experienced a loss of pressure.

After the city’s division of water completed sampling and analyses of the water, they found no contamination.

For more information, visit drinktap.org, epa.gov/safewater or the Lead in Drinking Water area of the Columbus Department of Public Utilities’ website here.

