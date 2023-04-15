Boil water advisory issued for residents in Little Turtle area

An update will be released after the city’s division of water completes sampling and analyses of the water.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A boil water advisory was issued to customers within the Little Turtle service area after the district water tank experienced a loss of pressure.

Customers in the affected area are being asked by the Columbus Department of Public Utilities to bring all water used for cooking and drinking to a rolling boil for one minute until further notice.

The map below reflects the impacted service area:

An update will be released after the city’s division of water completes sampling and analyses of the water.

According to the advisory, the loss of pressure could impact the quality of water including discolored water and/or a potential increase in lead levels in drinking water.

The following actions can be taken to reduce possible lead exposure:

If water has not been used in several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then, run water for 20 seconds to three minutes before using it for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead that may have leached from plumbing.

Use cold water for cooking, drinking and preparing baby formula. Boiling water will not reduce lead.

Clean your faucet aerator regularly.

For more information, visit drinktap.org, epa.gov/safewater or the Lead in Drinking Water area of the Columbus Department of Public Utilities’ website here.