Boil water advisory issued again for parts of Grandview, downtown and south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the second time this week, a boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Grandview, downtown and south Columbus.

The advisory was originally issued Tuesday as a precaution due to a power outage at the Dublin Road Water Plant. It was canceled on Wednesday.

The Columbus Department of Public Utilities issued a new advisory for the same area and reason on Friday.

People are advised to bring water to a boil for one minute before using it for cooking or drinking.

The advisory affects the following area

North border - King Avenue

West border: Dublin Road/US-33 to Central Avenue

South border: I-270

East border - Parsons Avenue

To zoom into the map, click here.

Laura Mohr, a spokesperson for the Columbus Department of Public Utilities issued the following statement Friday:



“Regarding the two power failures this week at the Dublin Road Water Plant that caused boil water advisories on August 11 and 14, there were two events in the same week. On Tuesday, there was a power distribution system failure, originating near Columbus State Community College, that affected operations at the plant causing a temporary reduction in water pressure.* The second failure on Friday involves a capital improvement project that is underway at the plant to provide future standby generator power capability. Tests were being conducted as part of that work and led to the Friday morning power outage and temporary reduction in water pressure. That testing has been paused and the project management team will evaluate other system testing options moving forward on that improvement.”

Mohr also said that whenever water pressure drops below 20 psi, a precautionary boil water advisory is required by the EPA guidelines.

The department said after sampling and testing the water in the area, no contamination was found after the first advisory.