Boil water advisory issued for parts of Grandview, downtown and south Columbus

The advisory was issued because of a power outage at the Dublin Road Water Plant.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Grandview, downtown and south Columbus as a precaution due to a power outage at the Dublin Road Water Plant.

The Columbus Department of Public Utilities said people who live in the following area should boil all water used for cooking and drinking:

North border - King Avenue

West border: Dublin Road/US-33 to Central Avenue

South border: I-270

East border - Parsons Avenue

To zoom into the map, click here.

The department also said bottled water may be used for drinking in the affected area.

If anyone has questions about the boil water advisory, they can call the customer service line at 614-645-8276.