Boil water advisory issued for parts of Grandview, downtown and south Columbus

The advisory was issued because of a power outage at the Dublin Road Water Plant.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Grandview, downtown and south Columbus as a precaution due to a power outage at the Dublin Road Water Plant.

The Columbus Department of Public Utilities said people who live in the following area should boil all water used for cooking and drinking:

  • North border - King Avenue 
  • West border: Dublin Road/US-33 to Central Avenue
  • South border: I-270
  • East border - Parsons Avenue
A map of the affected area for the boil water advisory issued on August 11, 2020.

The department also said bottled water may be used for drinking in the affected area.

If anyone has questions about the boil water advisory, they can call the customer service line at 614-645-8276.

To read the full advisory, click here.