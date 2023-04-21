Bogey Inn to reopen for three-day Memorial Tournament party

This year's festivities will be similar to last year with music, full-service bars and food trucks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Bogey Inn will be making another temporary comeback for this year's Memorial Tournament to host a three-day party when the PGA TOUR hits Dublin.

Following its closure in February 2022, the iconic bar and restaurant returned in June for a five-day run.

The 2023 music lineup will be headlined by cover bands the Rockhouse, Shucking Bubba Deluxe and LT Dan's New Legs.

Food trucks to be featured throughout the week including Demos Grill, Dirty Frank's, Roosters and Tortilla Street Food.

The Bogey Inn will be open Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, June 4 at 6013 Glick Rd., just west of the O’Shaughnessy Dam and next to the Memorial Tournament’s 6 Tee Lot.

There will be a daily cover charged for admission with in-and-out privileges. Admission will include access to the tented outdoor spaces and one-air locations on the property only.

The Bogey Inn's indoor facilities will not be open.

The hours of operation and entertainment for each day is listed below. For more information, you can visit the Bogey Inn's website.

Operating Hours

Thursday, June 1 - 11 a.m. to midnight

Friday, June 2 - 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, June 3 - 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Entertainment Schedule