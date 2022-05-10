Bogey Inn returns to host ‘five-day party’ during The Memorial

The restaurant closed back in February following the owner’s death.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After closing earlier this year, The Bogey Inn is making a five-day comeback for this year’s Memorial Tournament.

According to a press release, the restaurant will host a week of music, drinks and food trucks when the PGA TOUR returns to Dublin in June.

The music lineup will be headlined by cover bands Reaganomics, Shucking Bubba Deluxe and LT Dan’s New Legs.

Food trucks featured throughout the week include Demos Grill, Hacks Slider Shack, Holy Crepes, Iron Grill, Papa John’s Pizza, Pitabilities, Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, Roosters, Tacomania and Taesty’s.

There will be a daily cover charge for admission with in-and-out privileges, according to the release. Admission will include access to the tented outdoor spaces and open-air locations on the property only as the indoor facilities will not be open.

The Bogey Inn will be open Wednesday, June 1 through Sunday, June 5. Below is a list including the performance schedule and operating hours. For more information, click here.

Operating Hours

Wednesday, June 1 – 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, June 2 – 11 a.m. to midnight

Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 – 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday, June 5 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Entertainment Schedule