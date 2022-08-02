End of an era: Bogey Inn opens its doors one last time

The announcement of the restaurant closing happened earlier this month. The Facebook post cites the death of owner Jeffrey Parenteau as a reason for closing.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Saturday marked the end of an era for a popular central Ohio restaurant.

For one last time, the Bogey Inn opened its doors to its faithful customers to enjoy another meal before the place permanently closes at the end of the business day.

The restaurant's closing was announced earlier this month on Facebook. The post cites the death of owner Jeffrey Parenteau as one of the reasons for closing.

According to his obituary, he passed away on Jan. 31.

"Due to this most unfortunate and devastating circumstance, along with many other obstacles during Covid, it has become unfeasible for us to keep the business running at the level of excellence that we are known for and what our owner would have wanted to continue," the post read.

The Bogey Inn was one of the main restaurants people would visit during the annual Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

The restaurant closes the statement by thanking everyone for their support and patronage over the years.

But it couldn't close its doors without one last hoorah.

Rebecca Nutter is a manager at the restaurant and has been working there for six years.

She said working at the Bogey Inn has been one of the best experiences of her life.

"I've really enjoyed my connection with the community. I made a lot of really good friends. I've watched children grow up. It's very bittersweet," Nutter said.

Nutter expressed that she hasn't had time to think about what may happen next.

"I've been worried about making sure we did this weekend right. We did it for Jeff and left his legacy the way he wanted," Nutter said.

The restaurant held a party with customers Friday to celebrate the memories and legacy of Jeff and Bogey Inn.