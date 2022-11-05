Bodycam video shows shootout between man, officer in Plain City

Plain City police said James Lemaster fired at officers from a garage on Wesley Avenue on April 30.

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — 10TV has acquired bodycam footage and a 911 call from the Plain City Police Department after they say officers exchanged gunfire with a man.

Police said it happened on April 30 on the 300 block of Wesley Avenue around 10:35 pm. When officers got to the scene, shots were fired in their direction.

In the 911 call to police, a caller said a man was throwing furniture and had put a woman in a chokehold. The caller said the man possibly had several guns inside the house.

The body-worn camera appears to show the moments when James Lemaster, 36, fired gunshots at police.

This happened just feet from Jake Williams’ home, who said he first thought the sounds he was hearing weren't gunshots.

"I thought I heard fireworks. I heard a few more (shots) and then realized it probably wasn't fireworks. Then I heard sirens,” Williams said.

Williams said he was sitting in his garage that night and recalls seeing dozens of police, a sheriff and Ohio State Highway Patrol units.

"I think because of TV, we're kind of accustomed to violence. But it still becomes real when you hear it outside your back door,” Williams said.

Police said Lemaster was shooting at them from a garage. Officers eventually returned fire, injuring him.

Police said they were able to detain Lemaster and he was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Williams said he still feels safe in his neighborhood.

“I think that was definitely an isolated incident. I don't think it's anything that will continue,” he said.

Lemaster is currently listed in the Tri-County Regional Jail.