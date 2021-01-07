Body-worn camera footage released from officer-involved shooting in South Linden

The incident happened on June 22 in the area of Cleveland and East 21st avenues when Columbus police say officers on patrol heard shots fired.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Newly released body-worn camera footage shows their cruiser was barely in park when Columbus police officers Sean Blood and Rolland Donnelly jumped out with their weapons drawn.

According to a release from police, on June 22, the officers were on patrol in the area of Cleveland Avenue and East 21st Avenue when they heard shots fired.

The bodycam footage gives a brief glimpse of the two suspects when the officers get out of the cruiser. One is a teenager, later identified as a 17-year-old girl, wearing a white shirt near a blue car. The other is a man wearing all black who runs from the scene.

In the video, Officer Blood fires at least one shot and then talks with the juveniles in the blue car about what happened. They point to a home up the street and say a woman had a gun.

Meanwhile, Officer Donnelly can be seen running down alley after alley, searching for the man who ran from the scene. He is not able to find him.

A week later, on June 29, officers arrested the teenage suspect on unrelated warrants and then charge her with three counts of felonious assault, one count of discharging a firearm into a habitation and one count of possessing weapons under disability.

Police are still looking for the other suspect.

The three victims – two women and a 1-year-old child – told police they were on the porch when someone fired shots at them, and they went inside, according to the police release. And officers did find a house with several bullet holes.