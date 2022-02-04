ODNR: Body recovered in lake at Delaware State Park

The Delaware County Coroner will determine the identity of the victim.

DELAWARE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has recovered a body from the lake at Delaware State Park Saturday.

According to the agency, the body was found during a search near the Sherwood Boat Ramp. The Delaware County Coroner will determine the identity of the victim.

The discovery comes more than a week after a search began for a boater who was believed to be missing.

On March 24, dispatchers with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 9:20 a.m. by a man who said he and his brother were fishing when their boat sank.

Natural Resources officers responded to the scene and found one person unconscious in the water. That person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is not known at this time.