Local News

Body parts found at southwest Columbus home during narcotics search

Police did not detail the circumstances surrounding the investigation.
Credit: WBNS-10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A search warrant for narcotics at a southwest Columbus residence has since turned into a homicide investigation, Columbus police said Wednesday. 

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were serving a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Bashan Drive when they found what they said looked like a homicide scene and called Columbus police.  

Police confirmed body parts were found at the scene and they believe they are from a woman.

Columbus police has since taken over the homicide investigation since the residence is in its jurisdiction. 

