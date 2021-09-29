Body parts found at southwest Columbus home during narcotics search

Police did not detail the circumstances surrounding the investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A search warrant for narcotics at a southwest Columbus residence has since turned into a homicide investigation, Columbus police said Wednesday.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were serving a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Bashan Drive when they found what they said looked like a homicide scene and called Columbus police.

Police confirmed body parts were found at the scene and they believe they are from a woman.

Columbus police has since taken over the homicide investigation since the residence is in its jurisdiction.