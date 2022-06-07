x
Body of missing paddleboarder found at Alum Creek State Park

Crews searched along the beach off of Lewis Center Road with several boats and dive teams before the body was found.
Credit: 10TV/WBNS

DELAWARE, Ohio — Crews have recovered the body of a paddleboarder who was reported missing at Alum Creek State Park Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to an area near the beach around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a person who was last seen standing up on a paddleboard, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Crews searched along the beach off of Lewis Center Road with several boats and dive teams before the body was found.

ODNR said the body was found at 8:30 p.m. The person's identity has not been released.

