Police: Human remains found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating after a body was found Thursday evening near a strip mall.
According to police, officers were dispatched to an area behind the 1000 block of N. Bridge Street around 5 p.m. after someone discovered the body.
According to a report, an officer was approached by the person who found the human remains in a wood area behind the mall.
The officer followed the person to an abandoned homeless camp in the woods where the body was located.
The identity of the person has not been released. The Ross County Coroner's Office is working with the police on the investigation.