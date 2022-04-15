Police: Human remains found behind Chillicothe strip mall

The body was found at an abandoned homeless camp behind the mall in a wooded area.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating after a body was found Thursday evening near a strip mall.

According to police, officers were dispatched to an area behind the 1000 block of N. Bridge Street around 5 p.m. after someone discovered the body.

According to a report, an officer was approached by the person who found the human remains in a wood area behind the mall.

The officer followed the person to an abandoned homeless camp in the woods where the body was located.