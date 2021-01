Police do not know how or why the body was on the roadway.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The southbound lanes of I-71 near Frank Road are shut down after a body was found on the highway.

According to Columbus police, the body was found in the southbound lanes around 11:15 p.m.

They do not know how or why the body was in the roadway.

I-71 south is closed at Greenlawn Avenue.

Westbound I-70 is closed at southbound I-71.