x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: Body found near wooded area in northeast Columbus

The body was found inside a van off of Windsor Avenue, west of Joyce Avenue.
Credit: WBNS-10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area in northeast Columbus Friday. 

According to police, the body was found inside a van off of Windsor Avenue, west of Joyce Avenue. The person was pronounced dead at 3:34 p.m.

Police said members of the Somali community found the body while they were looking for a missing person.

Columbus police did not provide the person's identity. The case is being investigated as a homicide and no other information was available. 

Stay with 10TV and 10TV.com for more updates. 

📱 Download the 10TV mobile app to receive Breaking News updates

Local News: Recent Coverage 

Related Articles

In Other News

Central Ohio skaters take advantage of warmer temperatures