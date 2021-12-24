Police: Body found near wooded area in northeast Columbus

The body was found inside a van off of Windsor Avenue, west of Joyce Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area in northeast Columbus Friday.

According to police, the body was found inside a van off of Windsor Avenue, west of Joyce Avenue. The person was pronounced dead at 3:34 p.m.

Police said members of the Somali community found the body while they were looking for a missing person.

Columbus police did not provide the person's identity. The case is being investigated as a homicide and no other information was available.