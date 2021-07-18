Body found in northwest Columbus

Police say a body was found on Sawmill Road near West Henderson Road and Bethel Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A male was found in northwest Columbus Saturday evening and police said his death is considered suspicious.

Columbus police said dispatchers received a 911 call around 8 p.m. saying there was a body in the 4600 block of Sawmill Road near West Henderson Road and Bethel Road.

When officers arrived, they found a male dead.

Police have not released his name or age as they notify his next of kin.