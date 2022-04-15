Police asking for help identifying human remains found behind Hobby Lobby in Chillicothe

The body was found at an abandoned homeless camp behind the Hobby Lobby in a wooded area.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is asking for the public's help two weeks after a body was found behind a Hobby Lobby.

According to police, officers were dispatched to an area behind the 1000 block of N. Bridge Street around 5 p.m. on April 15 after someone discovered the body.

According to a report, an officer was approached by the person who found the human remains in a wood area behind the store.

The officer followed the person to an abandoned homeless camp in the woods where the body was located.

The Ross County Coroner's Office and police are asking for information on the deceased person or any information in connection to anyone currently missing or unaccounted for in the Chillicothe and Ross County area.