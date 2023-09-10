Columbus police investigating after body discovered face down in water

Officers were called to the 2000 block of La Vista Drive at 3:12 p.m. on a report of a body found.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police’s Homicide Unit is investigating after a body was discovered in a wooded area on the city’s west side Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of La Vista Drive at 3:12 p.m. on a report of a body found. When they arrived, they discovered someone face down in a body of water in a nearby wooded area.

The person was pronounced dead at 3:29 p.m.

It’s unclear at this time what the cause of death is. The victim has not yet been identified.

