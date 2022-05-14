x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Body found in water near Creekside Park in Gahanna

At 8 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Gahanna Division of Police responded to the 100 block of Mill Street and found a body under heavy brush in Big Walnut Creek.
Credit: Shutterstock.com
File photo

GAHANNA, Ohio — Crews recovered a body that was found in water near Creekside Park in Gahanna Saturday morning.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Gahanna Division of Police responded to the 100 block of Mill Street and found a body under heavy brush in Big Walnut Creek.

The Mifflin Township Fire Department, Columbus Division of Police and Franklin County Coroner's Office assisted with the scene. 

The body was taken to the coroner's office for identification and to determine a cause of death. 

At approximately 8:00 a.m. on May 14, 2022 Gahanna Officers responded to the 100 block of Mill Street and located a body...

Posted by Gahanna Division of Police on Saturday, May 14, 2022

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

RELATED: Family of missing Gahanna teen not giving up hope

RELATED: Nurse helps Groveport mother who was almost out of baby formula for her 1-year-old son

More Videos

In Other News

Suspect in custody after report of shots fired at bar near Ohio State