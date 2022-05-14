Body found in water near Creekside Park in Gahanna

At 8 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Gahanna Division of Police responded to the 100 block of Mill Street and found a body under heavy brush in Big Walnut Creek.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Crews recovered a body that was found in water near Creekside Park in Gahanna Saturday morning.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Gahanna Division of Police responded to the 100 block of Mill Street and found a body under heavy brush in Big Walnut Creek.

The Mifflin Township Fire Department, Columbus Division of Police and Franklin County Coroner's Office assisted with the scene.

The body was taken to the coroner's office for identification and to determine a cause of death.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. on May 14, 2022 Gahanna Officers responded to the 100 block of Mill Street and located a body... Posted by Gahanna Division of Police on Saturday, May 14, 2022