Family identifies body of 17-year-old found in water near Creekside Park

Ali Shegow, 17, was reported missing in late February. He was last seen on Feb. 21 entering Big Walnut Creek near Nob Hill Drive.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Family members confirmed to 10TV that the body found in Big Walnut Creek last week was identified as missing Gahanna teenager Ali Shegow.

According to the Gahanna Division of Police, Shegow was last seen on Feb. 21 walking into Big Walnut Creek near Nob Hill Drive, just south of Academy Park.

Since then, multiple central Ohio law enforcement agencies conducted searches for Shegow over several weeks. Crews assisting with the search included search and rescue teams, dive teams and first responders in helicopters and boats.

The search was suspended multiple times due to high waters, huge amounts of debris and poor weather conditions at the time.

On May 14, a body was found in Big Walnut Creek near Creekside Park. The family learned Wednesday that the body was identified as Shegow.

