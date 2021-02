Columbus police said the death is a homicide and is considered suspicious.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A body was found behind a dumpster at an apartment complex in the Hilltop, according to Columbus police.

Officers responded to the scene on Briggs Road near Wedgewood Drive just before 9 a.m. when a caller reported someone was wrapped in a mattress behind the dumpster.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said investigators said the death is a homicide and is considered suspicious.