Fire crews were called out to the 100 block of North Yale Avenue around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire. Chief Martin said a body was found in the back seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A body was discovered in a vehicle after crews were called out for a vehicle fire near the Franklinton neighborhood, according to Batallion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire.

